Robert’s Saturday Evening One Minute Forecast 9-5

Tonight: We'll see gradual clearing for south-central and southwestern portions of the KX Area, everyone else will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows tonight ending up in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will still be gusting to around 20 miles per hour.

Sunday: A Cold front will cross the area throughout the day on Sunday, but it should be moisture starved. The big story will be the much colder temperatures behind the front. High's Sunday will top out in the upper 60s near the international border to near 80 along the North and South Dakota border.