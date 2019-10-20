Robert’s Saturday Weather Blog 10-19

Happy Saturday everyone.

I hope you all got to enjoy this Saturday because Sunday…for most of us is going to be rather crummy with yes, more rain in the forecast.

On Sunday, low pressure will slide to the south of the region but wrap around moisture will throw plenty of rainfall into Central and Eastern North Dakota…

Areas to the south and east of the Bismarck area stand to see the highest amounts of rainfall, with Williston seeing no rain from this system…

Here’s a look at the extended forecast for Bismarck…

And finally for the Minot area…

