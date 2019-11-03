Robert’s Saturday Weather Blog 11-2

Greetings Weather Fans!

If you like cold and snow, then this is the forecast for you.

We’ve got a series of clippers headed our way over the next week or so, each with a chance of snow.

The first will come Sunday…most of the precip should fall as a rain / snow mix but some wrap around moisture could leave a fresh dusting in some locations…

A more vigorous clipper will impact the region Tuesday before another round of snow is possible Thursday and next Saturday.

It’s a changing forecast so stay with the KX Storm Team for the latest.