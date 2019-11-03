Robert’s Saturday Weather Blog 11-2

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greetings Weather Fans!

If you like cold and snow, then this is the forecast for you.

We’ve got a series of clippers headed our way over the next week or so, each with a chance of snow.

The first will come Sunday…most of the precip should fall as a rain / snow mix but some wrap around moisture could leave a fresh dusting in some locations…

A more vigorous clipper will impact the region Tuesday before another round of snow is possible Thursday and next Saturday.

It’s a changing forecast so stay with the KX Storm Team for the latest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

One Health Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Health Day"

Ethanol Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Hearing"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-2-19"

Minot State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Football"

9-man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "9-man Football"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-2-19"

Happy Joe's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Happy Joe's"

North Dakota's Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota's Birthday"

Crash in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash in Bismarck"

Williston Fire Department Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Fire Department Scam"

Steps Across America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Steps Across America"

WWII vet starts scooter fleet

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII vet starts scooter fleet"

Winter Kit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Kit"

Unbranded Element

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unbranded Element"

BB

Thumbnail for the video titled "BB"

Santa Paws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa Paws"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Veterans Voices: Curtis Nelson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Curtis Nelson"

Little Helper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Helper"

Bentley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bentley"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge