Robert’s Saturday Weather Blog 7-20-19

Hey Everyone, what a tremendous Saturday we had.

The good news is that Sunday should, for the most part, be comfortable as well.

If you have plans to head to Minot for the State Fair, there may be a few raindrops mid-morning, then things should clear out…

Be thankful we don’t live in the Southeast portions of the country where Saturday afternoon, many places were dealing with “feels like” temperatures above 105, even by Saturday evening, things were still hot…

Looking at the longs range things might be cooling down in a big way by the end of the month, but still, lots of time to work on that forecast.