Robert’s Saturday Weather Blog 8-17

Howdy Folks, If you enjoyed the fall-like weather on Saturday I’ve got some bad news, warmer weather will return for your Sunday with temperatures still below normal, but warmer than Saturday as we’ll top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight should be a near-perfect night for sleeping with most places ending up in the 40s for lows!

While the upcoming week will be sunny for the most part, temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride as we are starting to see the signs of the Summer/fall battle shaping up…