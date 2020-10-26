Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 10-25

Tonight: Expect a very cold night with a few flurries possible early. Then we'll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies as high pressure continues to build in from the west. Lows tonight will range from around zero to the west to lower teens across the far east.

Monday: Another cold and blustery day. We will have plenty of sunshine but it won't do much for our temperatures. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower to mid 20s. That's about 25 degrees below where we should be this time of the year.