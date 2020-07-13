Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 7-12

Tonight: Mostly clear for most areas. The exception will be across the far northwest where showers and thunderstorms are possible through Midnight, some of those storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. The thunderstorm threat will shift to central parts of the state in the overnight and early morning hours. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower to mid 60s.

Monday: We'll see some leftover shower and Thunderstorms in the early morning hours, but they should be out of the area after 10am. Otherwise, we'll see gradual clearing and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be slightly below average with most locations ending up in the mid to upper 70s.