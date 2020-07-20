Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
McLean County Sheriff’s Department speaks about diversity in law enforcement
Top Stories
Willow City woman starts booming business after retirement
Video
Food drive in Bismarck draws hundreds
Video
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Bismarck man accused of sex crimes, failing to register as sex offender
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Sabre Dogs win again in extra innings; Larks extend win streak to eight
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Expos looking to finish the season strong
Video
Baseball: Senators sweep Walleye in double header
Video
Baseball: Velva 39ers top Bismarck 15’s
Video
Baseball: Sabre Dogs win in extra innings; Flickertails blank Bull Moose
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 7-19
Weather
by:
Robert Suhr
Posted:
Jul 19, 2020 / 08:22 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 19, 2020 / 08:22 PM CDT
Latest Stories
27-year-old arrested for DUI after fleeing the scene of a crash
NDGOP endorses current State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler for reelection
Paddling on: water sport business staying afloat amid pandemic
McLean County Sheriff’s Department speaks about diversity in law enforcement
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Stark County
More Local News
Recent Videos
Sunday One Minute 7-19
Video
College baseball
Video
Minot Expos
Video
Pedestrian fatality
Video
Boating safety
Video
Saturday One Minute 7-18
Video
Babe ruth baseball
Video
Willow Creek Bend
Video
District 1 COVID-19 shutdown
Video
First ever North Dakota children's museum coming soon
Video
Mentoring Kids
Video
Ride for a cause
Video
Food Drive
Video
COVID-19 daily update 7-18
Video
Motorcycle DUI crash
Video
ATV DUI crash
Video
Babe ruth baseball
Video
College Baseball
Video
Friday, July 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Bishop Ryan Football
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
27-year-old arrested for DUI after fleeing the scene of a crash
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Stark County
Interactive Radar
Weather
2 deaths, 113 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 18; total statewide is 5,019
NDGOP endorses current State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler for reelection
KX News Live Stream
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back