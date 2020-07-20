Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 7-19

Tonight: Any remaining showers or thunderstorms should fizzle out by 8pm or so, leaving clearing skies in their wake. Lows tonight will range from the lower 50s west to upper 50s east. Winds will be gusty at times, approaching 25 mph, but would ease a little after midnight.

Sunday: Very sunny and comfortable. High's Sunday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will once again be gusty out of the northwest at around 25 mph.