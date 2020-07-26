Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 7-26

Tonight: Very few clouds and light winds overall. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s area wide, except in Corson County South Dakota where lows will be in the lower 60s. Wind could gust around 20 mph at times.

Monday: Loads of Sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Highs Monday will range from the lower/mid 80s in the south to upper 70s closer to the international border. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph with some gusts to 20 mph.