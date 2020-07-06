Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 7-5

Tonight: Showers and (severe thunderstorms are possible. Some storms will produce large hail, dangerous lightning and wind gusts to 60 or 70 miles per hour. Lows tonight will range from the lower 60s west to upper 60s east.

Sunday: A mostly sunny day with a morning shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs Sunday will mostly be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will remain light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.