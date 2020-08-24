Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 8-23

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Top plays of the week

Lincoln woman creates at-home gourmet kitchen

Robert One Minute 8-23

The "Not So Heavenly Bodies" Calendar is back!

Healthy habits prevent health issues

Back on campus

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-23-20

Minot volleyball

Northwoods League baseball

Heavy police presence in Bismarck

"MAGA" Boat Parade

High school tennis

High school football

Robert One Minute 8-22

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 8-22-20

Big 4 Scout Camp

Ride to raise money for cancer patients

Post Office Protest

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-22-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss