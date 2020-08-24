Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 8-23

Tonight: Clear and calm with light south-southeast winds. Patchy smoke is also possible across western and central sections. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: Another hot and sunny day for the most part. A cold front crossing the area by the afternoon could spark a few strong thunderstorms, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs Sunday will end up in the upper 80s north and lower 90s to the south. Patchy smoke will also be possible across a good portion of the KX area.