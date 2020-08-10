Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 8-9

Thunderstorms will clear our area by later tonight as a cold front sweeps through. Look for overnight lows in the lower 50s west and low 60s to the southeast, with a slight chance for early morning rain. Otherwise, tomorrow will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs will remain warm, but humidity levels will be much less, leading to a more comfortable day. Another cold front will arrive Sunday morning from the northwest, bringing rain chances to central North Dakota, but clearing out for Sunday afternoon with seasonally cool temperatures. Winds will also be quite strong behind the front Sunday and will continue into Monday, making for a breezy, albeit sunny, start to next week. Temperatures will climb next week, with rain chances coming back into the forecast by late Wednesday. Severe weather will be a possibility, as models are hinting at ingredients coming together for the latter half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder