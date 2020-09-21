Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 9-20

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Fire at Kist Livestock destroys maintenance building
Video
Top Stories
Capital Christian Center hosts Grocery Giveaway, aims to help 500 families
Video
47th annual Downtowners Street Fair goes on amid pandemic
Video
White House Coronavirus Task Force member discusses rapid COVID-19 testing with KX News
Video
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
College Football: Dickinson State beats Mayville
Video
Top Stories
HS Soccer: Big WDA games on the Saturday Slate
Video
HS Golf: Century’s Hannah Herbel at the top of her game
Video
Friday Night Football Frenzy: Class A & 9-Man
Video
Friday Night Football Frenzy: Class AAA & Class AA
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by NDPHP
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by ProClean Carpet Care
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Lets Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Top Stories
Smile of the Day 9-18
Video
Ways to Save Ways to Spend: Pets
Video
Critter Conversations: Donkey
Video
Paws and Claws: Furry Friends
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 9-20
Weather
by:
Robert Suhr
Posted:
Sep 20, 2020 / 07:45 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2020 / 07:45 PM CDT
Latest Stories
Literacy grant helping get students on track
Drive-through powwow in Minot encourages people to participate in 2020 Census
Local photographer uses his lens to tell the story of Native Americans
No deaths, 352 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,208
Fire at Kist Livestock destroys maintenance building
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
Robert One Minute 9-20
Video
Teaching child abuse prevention
Video
DSU wins big
Video
Flight Club
Video
WDA Soccer 9-19
Video
Hannah Herbel
Video
Robert One Minute 9-19
Video
Grocery Giveaway
Video
Street Fair
Video
White House Interview Part 2
Video
Homicide in Williston
Video
COVID-19 ND Watch 9-19
Video
Friday Night Football Frenzy 2 9-18
Video
Friday Night Football Frenzy 9-18
Video
Embrace Update
Video
Education Center funded
Video
Drought Update
Video
Friday, November 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
WDA Girl's Golf
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Jurassic Empire Bismarck
2020 Y’s Men’s Rodeo
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
More Don't Miss