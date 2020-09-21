Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 9-20

Tonight: Clear skies and breezy winds. We'll see lows tonight in the upper 40s across the far west to mid 50s across the far northeast. Wind tonight will remain out of the west between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts to 30 miles per hour.

Monday: The final day of summer 2020 will feature plenty of sunshine along with gusty winds once again. Highs on Monday will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be out of the West at 10-15 miles per hours with some gusts approaching 25 miles per hour.