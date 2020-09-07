Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Central Dakota Humane Society’s “Shaggy Shuffle” seeing major change for first time in 30 years
Top Stories
Measure 2 called into question
Protesters call for more severe sentences for sex offenders
Video
Race cancellations not stopping some runners
Video
Dacotah Speedway raises $6,000 for Bismarck Cancer Center
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
HS Football: TGU looking to get back to the playoffs
Video
Top Stories
Dickinson State prepared for a unique season while chasing history
Video
Friday Night Football Frenzy: Class AAA & 9-Man
Video
Friday Night Football Frenzy: Class AA & Class A
Video
Swimming: Minot defeats Jamestown in home duel
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Robert’s Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 9-6
Weather
by:
Robert Suhr
Posted:
Sep 6, 2020 / 08:20 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2020 / 08:20 PM CDT
Latest Stories
Central Dakota Humane Society’s “Shaggy Shuffle” seeing major change for first time in 30 years
Measure 2 called into question
Report: Structural failure led to deadly air ambulance crash
Minot man arrested for armed robbery
1 death, 299 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,653
More Local News
Recent Videos
Robert One Minute 9-6
Video
"Good trouble" protest
Video
TGU Titans
Video
Robert One Minute 9-5-20
Video
Dickinson State Football
Video
Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-5-20
Video
Protest at the Capitol
Video
Runners ready for race day
Video
COVID-19 case watch 9-5-2020
Video
Minot early morning shooting
Video
Friday Night Football Frenzy Part one
Video
Friday Night Football Frenzy Part Two
Video
Dentist Exec. Order
Video
Cosmetology School
Video
Money Raised
Video
Businesses at Yellow
Video
Friday, September 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Osadchuck Vote Not Approved
Video
Avoiding a Scam
Video
New Murals
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
1 death, 299 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,653
Two Minot natives hang onto friendship for decades, despite life changes
Video
Report: Structural failure led to deadly air ambulance crash
Weather
Flow chart from the NDDoH for COVID-19
5 deaths, 360 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,539
Video
What’s the difference between the throat swab or nasal swab COVID-19 test?
Video
Don't Miss
Jurassic Empire Giveaway
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps