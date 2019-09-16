Robert’s Sunday Evening Weather Blog 9-15

Happy Sunday everyone…

Hopefully you still have access to your shorts and tank tops as well as the sunscreen because you’re going to need them over the next few days as temperatures will be scorching hot!

Take a look at Monday’s expected highs…

Yep, it’s mid-september…but apparently Mother Nature thinks it’s mid-July out there!

If you’re wondering when the last time the region saw these types of temperatures in September, it’s been a while…

However…the heat won’t last as we’ll quickly plunge back below normal by the end of the work week!