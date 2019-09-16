Robert’s Sunday Evening Weather Blog 9-15

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Sunday everyone…

Hopefully you still have access to your shorts and tank tops as well as the sunscreen because you’re going to need them over the next few days as temperatures will be scorching hot!

Take a look at Monday’s expected highs…

Yep, it’s mid-september…but apparently Mother Nature thinks it’s mid-July out there!

If you’re wondering when the last time the region saw these types of temperatures in September, it’s been a while…

However…the heat won’t last as we’ll quickly plunge back below normal by the end of the work week!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-15-19"

HS Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Soccer"

Minot State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Football"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Go Kart Racer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go Kart Racer"

Ducks Unlimited

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ducks Unlimited"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-14-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-14-18"

Walk for Apraxia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walk for Apraxia"

Cannabis for Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis for Veterans"

Suicide Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Week"

Valorous Unit Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Valorous Unit Award"

FNFF: Class A, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "FNFF: Class A, 9-Man"

frenzy class AAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "frenzy class AAA"

I-94 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Crash"

Handgun Found on Student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Handgun Found on Student"

Patroling Rural Areas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patroling Rural Areas"

Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Commercial Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Space"

U-Mary Hockey Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Hockey Season"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss