After a cold and wet weekend, we could end on the stormy side as a few thunderstorms are possible in the overnight hours.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has extreme portions of the KX Area under a severe thunderstorm watch through 4am CDT…

If storms do develop early tomorrow morning, the main threat should be large hail…

