Robert’s Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 7-30

Today: Plenty of sunshine and light winds. We'll see highs in the upper 80s in the central and east, to lower to mid 90s across the west and northwest. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go through the late afternoon and evening hours.

Tonight: The risk for showers and thunderstorms will continue as we go through the overnight, although they should not become severe. Lows tonight will bottom out around average, in the lower 60s.