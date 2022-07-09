Last night’s storms dropped a lot of rain for many of us in western ND. This graphic will show you where the heaviest rain fell. Anything green is at least one inch! Tonight we’ll have another round of thunderstorms that will move in from Montana after midnight. Be sure to have your KX Storm Team weather app handy and join me overnight here on KX or during one of my FB Live reports after midnight
