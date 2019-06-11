Scattered Showers & Severe Storm Chances

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could become severe in southern ND. Partly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Northwesterly wind will become breezy around 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing shower activity with lows in the 40s. North wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunshine early on with a few scattered showers. Thunderstorms aren’t anticipated but if we see a few, they should stay non-severe. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s with wind shifting and becoming southerly at 10-15 mph.