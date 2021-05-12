Scattered showers & thunderstorms highlight the forecast

Today: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly in western ND. Highs return to the 60s and 70s with the coolest of the highs in the west under a little more cloud cover. Southerly winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: A few scattered showers could linger through tonight as clouds will decrease closer to morning. Lows will once again fall mainly to the 40s. South winds 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for stray showers. The chance for thunderstorms shifts east. Highs return to the 60s and 70s. South winds 10-15 MPH.

