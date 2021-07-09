Scattered showers today with a weekend warm-up

Today: Scattered showers and nonsevere thunderstorms today with partly sunny skies. Highs return to the 70s and 80s with light and variable afternoon wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms could linger through parts of central ND. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s with light and variable wind.

Saturday: A few scattered showers and small thunderstorms could linger in the I-94 corridor through the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny as highs return to the 80s. Light northerly wind.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs will heat to the 80s and 90s with a south wind around 10-20 MPH.