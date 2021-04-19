Scattered Snow Showers Sticking Around This Evening

A few rain and snow showers will linger into tonight, with a chance for more to develop by tomorrow morning, particularly across our southern counties. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today’s, with daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. High-pressure building in on Wednesday will give us more sunshine, with temperatures warming into the 50s, followed by temperatures into the 60s by Thursday. A sharp cold front looks to arrive by Friday, pushing our temperatures well back below average and giving us another chance for light rain and snow. The weather pattern next weekend will consist of a slight warm-up and continued outside chances for precipitation.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder