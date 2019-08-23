Scattered Storm Chances Here To Stay For The Weekend

Today: Overcast with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will warm to the 70s with the southeasterly wind around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms in the Southwest this evening.

Tonight: Rain and storms continue with lows in the 60s. Southerly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms with a marginal risk for severe storms. Highs return to the 70s and 80s with the hottest temps in the West. The southerly wind will increase to 15-25 mph and gust to as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms with another marginal risk for severe storms. Highs will return to the 70s, to around 80 degrees. The southerly wind will stay around 10-15 mph.

Next Week: A cool down with smaller chances for rain and storms. Expect highs to only warm to the 60s and 70s.