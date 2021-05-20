Scattered storms may become severe

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms this afternoon through this evening may become severe. Highs will range from the 50s and 60s in the north to the 70s and 80s in the south. Easterly winds will stay breezy around 15-20 MPH.

Many are seeing a thick haze and smelling smoke in the air. Smoke from wildfires in Canada has made its way into much of northern ND.

Taken around 7 AM CDT

Winds in the nortern half of the state will stay northeasterly which will unfortunately keep the smoke around for many. The KX Storm Team is monitoring air quality and will bring you any changes if our air becomes unhealthy.

