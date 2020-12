Today: A slow decrease in clouds with noticeably warmer daytime highs in the 30s and even around 40° in SW ND. The wind will shift and become NW and increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear as lows fall to the teens. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny as highs warm to the 30s and 40s with south winds to 10-15 mph.