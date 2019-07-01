Several Rain Chances And A Cool Down

Today: Decreasing clouds with an eventual southerly, light wind. Highs return to the upper 70s to lower 80s. A slight chance for rain and storms in the northwest by late afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a decent chance at a quick rain shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday: A cold front will generate a chance for afternoon and evening storms. Some could become strong to severe. Highs will return to the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Widely scattered rain and storms. There’s already a marginal risk for severe weather in southern ND. Highs will stay cool and mostly in the 70s.

