Several rounds of severe weather this week

Today: A few morning showers and storms are lifting into Canada. Mostly sunny skies with highs returning to the 80s and 90s. Winds will be variable in direction at around 10-15 MPH, gusting to 20-25 MPH. Chances for severe weather will begin by late afternoon in south-central ND and push east through the evening.

Timing will be around 5 PM to 11 PM this evening.

Tonight: Exiting showers and storms in the east. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s. N/NE winds 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy as highs return to the 80s and 90s. A few isolated showers throughout the day but the main storm threat will come overnight. Large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes are possible. Easterly winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

The main threats are tennis ball size hail, gusts to 70 MPH, isolated tornadoes.

