Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the coming days

Today: Partly cloudy skies with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Morning showers and storms will fizzle out and have a resurgence in the afternoon along a stalled out cold front. Highs will warm to the 70s and 80s. Wind will shift and become northwesterly behind the cold front.
Tonight: Widely scattered showers and storms as lows fall mainly to the 50s. E/NE winds 10-20 MPH.
Thursday: Widely scattered morning showers and thunderstorms with a brief break through the middle of the day. A resurgence of showers and thunderstorms in the south by late afternoon could spur a strong storm. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms in the south.
For the latest forecast updates and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/