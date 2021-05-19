Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the coming days

Today: Partly cloudy skies with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Morning showers and storms will fizzle out and have a resurgence in the afternoon along a stalled out cold front. Highs will warm to the 70s and 80s. Wind will shift and become northwesterly behind the cold front.

This is what the radar could look like by this evening. Daytime heating could spur some showers and thunderstorms.
Highs will be much warmer ahead of the stalled out cold front.

Tonight: Widely scattered showers and storms as lows fall mainly to the 50s. E/NE winds 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Widely scattered morning showers and thunderstorms with a brief break through the middle of the day. A resurgence of showers and thunderstorms in the south by late afternoon could spur a strong storm. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms in the south.

