Several rounds of snow in the coming days

Weather

Today: Slick conditions remain a concern for most of the day since most of us saw a round of light freezing rain and snow this morning. Most of our highs will be achieved by lunchtime as we rise to the 30s behind a warm front. The preceding cold front will move in from the NW through the afternoon and cool most of our temperatures to the teens and 20s by 5 PM. NW winds will increase to 25-35 MPH, gusting to 40-50 MPH. Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern through the afternoon.

Tonight: High pressure will clear skies and allow for our NW winds to taper. Cold lows in the single digits both above and below zero.

Saturday: A fast-moving low-pressure system will move in from the NW and bring chances for a wintry mix and light snow accumulation. A trace to up to a couple of inches of new snow is possible. Westerly winds 10-20 MPH. Highs will range from the single digits in the NE to the 40s in the SW.

