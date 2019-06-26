Several Severe Storm Chances To Come

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind stays light an variable all day.

Tonight: Severe storm chances will begin in the southwest around midnight. Areas that could be impacted are around Bowman, Mott, Elgin, Medora, Hettinger, and Dickinson. Large hail and damaging wind are possibilities. Storms could linger through southern North Dakota through the early morning hours on Thursday.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs back in the 80s. The easterly wind will become a bit breezy.

Thursday night: Chances for storms around midnight in the northwest around NE Montana and NW North Dakota. Storms could move through parts of northern and central North Dakota through much of Friday morning.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms. Highs will warm to the 80s. Southeasterly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Friday Night: Chances for severe storms will move in from Montana after midnight and could linger into Saturday morning. Large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes are all possibilities.