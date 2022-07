Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. A slight chance for a stray shower or weak thunderstorm with light westerly winds of 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: A chance for showers and storms. Lows will fall in the 50s.

Saturday: Isolated showers and storms. Some may become severe and could linger into the overnight hours. Highs will warm to the 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms but the chances are higher Sunday night into Monday morning.