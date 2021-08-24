Several Waves of Showers and Thunderstorms Over the Next Few Days

High pressure skirting across our north overnight will keep our skies mostly clear and allow temperatures to drop well into the 40s. The one exception may be near the South Dakota border where a few showers will be possible. Tomorrow will be a relatively cool day with highs in the 60s and 70s, lighter winds, and mostly sunny skies. An unsettled pattern will bring further chances for rain late tomorrow night and overnight into Thursday. Thursday itself will be a cloudier, cooler day with good chances for rain. Temperatures will warm back to more seasonal readings to end the week, and there will be another chance for more showers and thunderstorms Friday night, and possibly lingering into Saturday morning. A warming trend is looking likely by early next week with more chances for rain possible.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder