Today: A wintry mix is possible. As temperatures rise, many may see a little light rain. Highs warm mainly to the 40s with strong NW wind to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds as temperatures fall to the 20s. NW winds 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with similar temperatures to Monday as most of us will warm to the seasonable range of the 40s. NW winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.