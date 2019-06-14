Severe Potential For Tonight & Your Father’s Day Weekend Outlook

Today: Hot with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. A chance for storms by late afternoon. Storms will be much more likely tonight with severe potential. Large hail and damaging wind are possibilities well into the overnight.

Saturday: Rain and a better chance at non-severe thunderstorms. Highs will be much cooler and in the 60s and 70s. NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Father’s Day: A slight chance for showers with a partly sunny sky. Highs stay cool in the 60s and 70s. North wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.