Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs stay will warm to the 70s with westerly wind around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. There’s a marginal risk in the southeast for severe storms later this afternoon through this evening.

Tonight: Decreasing rain and storm chances with lows in the 50s and light westerly wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms. The southwesterly wind will stay around the 10-15 mph range.