Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast

Today: Mostly sunny with light and variable wind. Afternoon highs will warm to the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Increasing storms chances in far western ND. Some storms could become severe overnight and into Saturday morning. Large hail and damaging wind will be the main threats.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring hit and miss rain. There’s a small chance for isolated severe storms in far western ND by morning. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the 70s. Another round of severe weather is possible overnight. Large hail and damaging wind will be the main threats. The SE wind will be very strong all day at 25-30 mph, gusting to 35-50 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s to around 90°. South wind 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph. There’s a chance for severe storms Sunday evening through the overnight. All hazards are possible: large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes.