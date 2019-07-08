Severe Storms On Tap For Later Today

Today: Mostly sunny with the development of late afternoon storms that may become severe. Highs will heat to the 80s with a light southerly wind becoming northerly for some into the overnight.

Tonight: Widely scattered showers and storms. Some storms could become severe with ping-pong size hail, gusts to 70 mph and torrential downpours. Some areas could see over a couple of inches in a short amount of time causing flooding concerns.

Tuesday: Widely scattered rain and storms with highs only in the 60s and 70s.

