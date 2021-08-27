Severe Thunderstorm Chances Tonight With a Warmer Weekend Ahead

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain with us tonight, mostly across our northern counties, and then shifting to our southeast by overnight, and possibly lingering into Saturday morning. Some of the storms will have the potential to become severe as they move across the state. Sunday looks to be a sunny day with daytime highs close to seasonal late-August numbers. A warming trend is looking likely to continue by early next week with more chances for rain possible.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder