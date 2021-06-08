Severe Thunderstorms Remain Possible Tonight

The severe weather threat will transition across our western counties tonight, where ample heat, humidity, and wind shear will come together and increase chances for large hail, strong, damaging winds, and perhaps an isolated tornado. Stronger storms will move east overnight with some weakening expected as a cold front pushes through. The cold front will make its temperature impact strongest across our northwest tomorrow, where daytime highs are expected in the 70s. Further to the southeast, another hot day is likely with temperatures pushing back into the 90s. Although a few morning showers will be possible, expect tomorrow to be mostly dry. Another threat for severe weather will return Thursday, as the aforementioned cold front lifts back as a warm front, with initial thunderstorm development most likely across our west. Another hot day with plenty of moisture in the air will give fuel for any storm that develops, with severe weather possible through the night. Expect cooler temperatures Friday, but warming quickly back into the weekend and the next work week with minimal chances for precipitation.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder