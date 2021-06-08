Severe weather and flash flooding.

There has been a tremendous amount of rain in the south central since last night. The radar estimate is a bit off because the algorithms used have struggled today, plus there has been a lot of hail which makes it seem like more rain that there really is. But, there were a few flash flood warnings today for the southcentral and when you look at the graphic, you’ll get a very clear idea of where the heaviest rain has fallen. Some amounts have been over 5″

The legend at the top is not going to work with the heaviest rain. But you’ll get a good idea of where the heaviest rain fell.

We will get a break Wednesday before another severe weather threat Thursday.