Severe weather and flash flooding.

There has been a tremendous amount of rain in the south central since last night. The radar estimate is a bit off because the algorithms used have struggled today, plus there has been a lot of hail which makes it seem like more rain that there really is. But, there were a few flash flood warnings today for the southcentral and when you look at the graphic, you’ll get a very clear idea of where the heaviest rain has fallen. Some amounts have been over 5″
We will get a break Wednesday before another severe weather threat Thursday.