Today: Patchy morning fog will lift and make way for afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm back to the 90s. Chances for severe storms this afternoon through this evening. Mainly in far western ND. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Showers and storms are likely as lows fall to the 60s and 70s. Light northerly winds.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs back in the 90s. Severe storms are highly possible with 70 MPH wind and golf ball size hail. Light northerly winds.