Severe Weather Will Be Possible Over the Next Few Days

This year's calves are already bounding out of the barn and stretching their legs -- but as ranchers are busy preparing for next season's herd, they are facing some obstacles.

Jeremy Strommen, who works with artificial insemination, said "It's really tough because those cows are looking for the grass. There usually is grass by now. It's really tough to keep them going. And we're still running where we'd normally cut back our feed ration, we're still running the same ration we were a month or so ago when there was no grass."