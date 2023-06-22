Tornadoes can be spotted on a radar image called base velocity. This product shows green where wind is moving away from the radar beam leaving a tower, while red is shown for air that is moving away from the tower. When we see swirling, and brighter colors indicating stronger wind with different directions close by, it is often called a tornado couplet.

The signature captured southeast of Lemmon, South Dakota on the first day of summer, June 21st shows a weak couplet. Although no tornado reports have been confirmed as of Wednesday night, that could change this week as reviews performed by government personnel at the National Weather Service. Photographs and radar images appear to show a tornado very close to North Dakota, that dissipates quickly.