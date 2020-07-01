Severe weather causes damage in McLean County

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rural areas of McLean County got a taste of Mother Nature first thing Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Weather Service sent out reports of barns blown down all around the Turtle Lake area.

“Right when we came around the corner and seen the first one gone, drove around some debris and seen the other barns were gone,” shared Richard and Susanna Lindteigens.

The Hat Ranch, which sits right outside Turtle Lake, sustained damage not only to one of its barns, but four of them.

This isn’t the first time the Lindteigens have seen severe weather cause such damage completely throwing a whole barn across a field and flattening stacks of hay.

Richard says one barn has had to be replaced three times already– all due to severe weather.

“God has a plan for us. We just have to listen to him. And hear his work,” shared the Lindteigens.

Many property owners along Highway 200 also saw damage from the strong winds.

Courtney Hayes had not one but two campers completely toppled and destroyed one that he just purchased two weeks ago.

“We just got it packed up yesterday. We were going up to our sons this weekend,” shared Hayes.

Hayes says at one during this morning’s storm, the wind was so strong he thought the windows of his house were going to break.

This comes just one day after he finished repairing damage caused by a hail storm that hit the area last year.

“We had hail damage on the west side of the house and the shop. I just got that finished last night. And now we got hit with the here today,” explained Hayes.

Both properties will have to wait to clean up as insurance adjusters are set to go out and check out the severity of the damage.

The Lindteigens said that it’s very common for their area to be hit, pretty hard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"

Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volunteer Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Services"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Volleyball Letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball Letters"

New Town Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Storm Damage"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30"

Minot Power Outage, Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Power Outage, Fire"

Mowing Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Tips"

Watering Your Lawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watering Your Lawn"

Testing Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Event"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/30"

Trial Set

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial Set"

DICKINSON'S 4TH OF JULY INTERVIEW

Thumbnail for the video titled "DICKINSON'S 4TH OF JULY INTERVIEW"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss