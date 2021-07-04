Showers bring brief cool down: Mike’s full forecast 7/4/2021

Through the overnight on Sunday into Monday, a few isolated showers will be possible, mainly south of I-94, with some increasing cloud cover. Temperatures will still be fairly warm, due to the best chances for widespread cloud cover along with some showers and thunderstorms coming later Monday night.

As of now, it does not appear that there is much instability to produce any strong to severe thunderstorms, however, these appear to be a bit more widespread, which will coat more areas with some much-needed rainfall as opposed to the isolated showers and thunderstorms we’ve had.

These showers will also bring the temperatures down to much more comfortable levels, with some areas off to the northeast struggling to get out of the 60s. Temperatures will remain around average for the week, with a few chances for rainfall mixed in.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea