Slight break from smoke, showers possible this afternoon

Smoke has mostly cleared up to the west, however out toward the east, smoke is impacting visibility to start your Friday morning. We will get a bit of a break from the smoke as winds to calm down, but heading into the end of the weekend, the smoke will return.

Temperatures will remain around the mid to upper 80s for your Friday and Saturday before heating up by Sunday.

Saturday will see more sunshine, especially off to the west. Sunday, however, will bring more in the way of cloud cover off to the east, and a few showers will be possible Sunday night.

Chances for rain will persist throughout Tuesday, before giving way to more sunshine and temperatures around average toward the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea