Slight chance rain to begin week, heat to end week

Temperatures are beginning to warm up going in to Memorial Day. Sunday temperatures are in the mid 70s across western North Dakota, and will continue to heat up throughout the week.

There will be several chances for showers Sunday evening, although they will be brief and isolated in nature. Another shot at some showers comes late Monday night into Tuesday morning before clearing out and giving way to more sunshine across the region.

Conditions will be breezy in our northern counties for most of the week.

The main story is the warm up. Some areas will get into the 90s before next weekend, before a very slight cool down on Saturday.

The Climate Prediction Center lists our area as having a very good chance at temperatures well above average, but precipitation amounts, especially in the southwest, will be fairly low.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea