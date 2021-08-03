Slight Chances for Rain

As an area of low-pressure approaches from the west, slight rain chances will be in the forecast overnight, with mild lows mostly in the 60s. Daytime highs tomorrow will reach the 80s and 90s, with winds shifting by tomorrow night. There will be a chance for additional thunderstorm development tomorrow afternoon, mostly across central North Dakota. Hazy skies are expected to continue through the week as smoke from out west continues to be lofted into the upper reaches of the atmosphere. Temperatures will remain slightly above seasonal averages into the weekend with another chance for rain by Friday night.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder