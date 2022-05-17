A few strong thunderstorms may be possible this evening, but will generally wane with loss of daytime heating. Temperatures tonight will remain relatively mild with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Strong northwesterly winds will develop tomorrow with a few isolated thunderstorms possible across our north-central and eastern counties. Highs tomorrow will reach the 60s and 70s. By Thursday an area of low-pressure will help to increase cloud cover and rain chances through much of the day, keeping temperatures cooler. Temperatures will be well below average as we finish the week, with a cold front arriving from the north later Thursday night. It’s not out of the question that snow may mix into the rain early Friday morning, with light accumulations possible. Saturday will feature well below average temperatures, mostly cloudy skies , and a few lingering showers behind the front. By Sunday temperatures will begin to rebound back to late May averages, with a warmer outlook by next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder