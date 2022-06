Today: Mostly sunny with chances for showers and storms in the NE. Highs will be slightly cooler with light easterly and southeasterly wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with increasing clouds. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s with ESE winds 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Morning showers and storms will push east under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be much hotter and in the 80s and 90s. Severe storm chances will linger from the afternoon through the evening.